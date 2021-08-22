DC distributes prizes to winners of essay, poetry competitions

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Saturday handed over the prizes to the winners of the online patriotic essay and poetry competitions that had been organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav among students of the ICR from 9-15 August.

The online poetry competition was organized among the students of Class 6-8. Jasmine Kalita (Class 6, VKV Nirjuli), Antariksh Dey (Class 8, VKV Nirjuli) and Tarh Sitam (Class 8, Lekhi Public School) stood first, second and third, respectively. The winners were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, along with certificates.

The online patriotic essay competition was organized among the students of Class 11-12 (Category A) and Class 9-10 (Category B).

In Category A, Dare Mercy (Class 12, Lekhi Public School), Rine Tayu (Class 11, VKV Nirjuli) and Nongmaithem Suman Lawang (Class 12, VKV Nirjuli) stood first, second and third, respectively and were awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

In Category B, Akshitha Sivadas (Class 10, VKV Nirjuli), Tadar Upupha (Class 9, VKV Nirjuli) and Roshni K Neri (Class 9, Lekhi Public School) stood first, second and third, respectively, and were awarded Rs 8,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively.

Among others, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, EAC Datum Gadi, APO Tori Gadi, heads of schools and parents of the students attended the prize distribution programme at the DC office. (DIPRO)