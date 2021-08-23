All unconnected villages in Shi-Yomi will be connected by roads under PMGSY: Sona

MONIGONG, 22 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona said that road connectivity will be provided to all the unconnected villages in Shi-Yomi district under the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

While the construction of the two-lane highway from Tato to Mechuka has already started, the BRTF road to Pidi circle is under progress. The construction of the road from Hangkar to Tadadege is also being taken up by the NHIDCL and the work will start soon, Sona said after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration here.

Highlighting the major achievements of the district in the last two years, Sona, who represents Shi-Yomi as an MLA, informed that the much-awaited land notification for the establishment of the district headquarters in Tato has been issued and the infrastructure development for various offices would begin soon.

He informed that the process is underway for creation of a circle headquarters in Rapum village and for upgrading the EAC headquarters here to an independent ADC headquarters.

In the health sector, Sona informed that the 20-bedded district hospital is being constructed in Kamgi in Tato and the Mechuka CHC is being upgraded to a 40- bedded hospital with facilities like OPD, X-ray, clinical laboratory, labour room, etc.

Informing that the Mechuka GHSS bagged the CM’s best school award (for 2020), the speaker said that various steps are being taken up to improve the quality of education.

In the tourism sector, Sona informed that a new tourist circuit encompassing Aalo, Tato, Mechuka and Monigong is “under process” and emphasis is being given on homestay facilities in Monigong and Tato for the growth of tourism.

The speaker also informed that the RWD divisional office is being established in Monigong for the convenience of the public of Monigong and Pidi circles.

Water supply projects in Monigong and Tato under the PHE&WS department is “under process, and once it is completed, drinking water problem of the township would be solved for ever,” he said.

Meanwhile, the speaker inaugurated five micro hydel projects, one each in Namasibo (1×5 kw), Pongte (1×5 kw), Monigong (1×5 kw), Karle (1×15 kw) and Karo (1×15 kw), under Monigong-Pidi circle. The projects were executed by the APEDA. (Speaker’s PR Cell)