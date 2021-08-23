Tassar for popularization of indigenous culture

RURUHAPA, 22 Aug: Representatives of various organizations in a meeting here on Sunday proposed to set up Kurung Kumey District Traditional Cultural Society (KKDTCS) to promote traditional culture.

Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar, who presided over the meeting, advocated turning the villages into “self-employment hubs” through integrated farming.

“Villagers are suppliers of all raw materials and sources of manpower for making finishing products in urban areas. Thus, villages should be turned into self-employment hubs through integrated farming for making all villagers part of nation-building,” he said.

Tassar also advocated promoting indoor and outdoor games and sports, and informed that the chief secretary has assured to provide coaches to ensure that all youths remain fit and become partners in development.

Citing the example of Bengia Tani of Koloriang, who won a gold medal in the National Youth Weightlifting Championship held in Patiala recently, he assured to extend all support to nurture budding talents.

The MLA further said that “the present government has overcome huge liabilities of the past government before facilitating good governance, and has also been launching unique schemes for the benefit of the grassroots-level people.”

Terming culture the identity of the indigenous people, he said that “steps have to be taken for popularization and protection of indigenous culture, irrespective of religions practices by the people as Nyishis follow age-old customary traditions and culture.”

The MLA also advocated promoting folksong writers and singers.

Advocating unification of customary laws, the MLA said, “Panchayati raj institutions and gaon burah associations should solve all problems with mutual understanding for peace and social harmony.”

“ZPC Dare Mada (Yangda), ZPMs Tolum Takar (Damin) and Pisa Yaha (Sarli), Yomdo Tadu (Passang), Hiba Memak (Sangram) and Tadar Tadey (Nyapin), senior language officer Bengia Kabnang, among others, taking part in the discussion, unanimously proposed a panchayat bhavan and Rs 5 crores for acquisition of land in the district headquarters for giving allotment to the business community and non-residents of Koloriang, including Home Minister Bamang Felix,” according to a release from the Arunachal Observer.