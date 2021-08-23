Rijiju to request PM for high court in state

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured that he will soon speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek establishment of a high court in the state.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday after concluding his three-day ‘jan ashirwad yatra’, Rijiju said that members of the Bar Association of Arunachal and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have all apprised him of the need for a separate high court in the state.

“The present Itanagar bench of the high court is an extension of the Gauhati High Court. Arunachal is a very big state and it deserves to have a separate high court,” said Rijiju.

He termed his three-day jan ashirwad yatra successful. “I got the chance to meet the people of my state. I have advised them to develop positive thoughts. Everyone should live peacefully together,” said the union minister.

Further, he termed road infrastructure a core issue for the development of the state.

“Road connectivity is a big problem. Many areas of the state do not have proper road infrastructure. Now we are taking it up on a large scale. The process has started for the Frontier Highway and the East West Industrial Corridor road projects,” said Rijiju.

The Chakma-Hajong refugee issue will be resolved amicably, he added.