‘Incidents of youths joining insurgent groups reducing drastically’

KHONSA, 23 Aug: Cases of youths joining insurgent groups have reduced drastically in Tirap district, while the civilians’ protest against insurgency too is gaining momentum in the region, said security forces.

On Monday, the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organized a security meeting here with the police, the rajas and the gaon burahs (GB) of more than 80 villages of the district to seek their support and cooperation in making the region free from insurgency.

During the meeting, all the participants decided to stop giving extortion money henceforth and fight the menace of insurgency together for peace to return to Tirap district.

Battalion Commandant Col Amit Kumar Das, who chaired the meeting, said that active involvement and cooperation of the village authorities are needed to prevent unlawful activities like extortion, kidnapping, recruitment of members, and other nefarious activities by insurgent groups, according to an AR release.

Col Das informed the villagers how the security forces, based on information provided by the villagers, had recently prevented an infiltration attempt by a group of the NSCN (KYA) militants led by self-styled captain Rocky Thapa.

“Due to timely information provided by the villagers, the security forces were able to neutralize two militants and apprehend one,” the commandant said, and thanked the “village appointments” for sharing timely information.

During the meeting, the growing trend of protests against insurgents was also highlighted, citing the examples of protests in Noglo, Lahu and Longkhaw in Longding district.

The ‘village appointments’ were also apprised of various civic action initiatives of the security forces, and of the employment opportunities for the youths in the armed forces.

Representatives from the district administration and the district police also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)