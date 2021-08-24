RGU felicitates faculty members for JSPS int’l fellowship, award of patents and publications

RONO HILLS, 23 Aug: The faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) were felicitated for their achievements in the fields of research and publications on 21 August by RGU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Saket Kushwaha.

Dr Jyoti Jaiswal from the department of physics has been selected for the prestigious Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) international fellowship for research in Tokai University, Tokyo, Japan.

She is the only Indian woman in engineering sciences to get this prestigious fellowship for a period of 24 months, with a monthly scholarship of Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Three patent awardees, Prof Hui Tag from the department of botany and Arindam Chakrabarty from the department of management were felicitated for their commendable achievements.

Prof Tag got two patents – one on ‘A process for isolation and yield increase of flavonoid compound/quercetin from plat houttuynia cordata thumb by UV-B exposure’ from the Australian government, and another on ‘A process for isolation of flavonoid compound/Rutin from plant spilanthes paniculata’ from the government of India – while Chakrabarty was awarded for ‘A city security bases sensor arrangement for improving the urban environment’ by the government of India.

Prof PK Kalita and Prof Sanjeev Kumar from the department of physics, Prof Sumpam Tangjang from the department of botany and Prof Gibji Nimasow from the department of geography were felicitated for their publications in international research journals with high impact factor (SJR Q1).

The programme was also marked by the felicitation of Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Dr Kushulendra Pratap Singh from the department of social work for their edited books on ‘Non-farm sector and livelihood diversity in rural Assam’ and ‘Contemporary study in social work’, respectively.

While felicitating the achievers, the VC appealed to all the faculty members and research scholars to “go for publications in high impact factor journals,” and announced to provide research incentives and other logistic support for their publications and patents.

A portal is being developed to upload the research achievements of the faculty members and scholars. The university has already decided to grant cash incentive of 75 percent out of total patent cost to the patentee and a sum of Rs 10,000 for publication in high impact factor journals of national and international repute.

Prof Mitra, IQAC Director Prof RC Parida, Registrar Dr NT Rikam and RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung also spoke.