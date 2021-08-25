Mingat Mibang wins 4th edition of Simang-Siang Angling Festival

BOLENG, 24 Aug: Mingat Mibang with a catch of one chocolate mahseer weighing 6.400 kgs was declared the winner of the 4th edition of the Simang-Siang Angling Festival held here in Siang district on Tuesday.

Ngurang Nega won the second prize for a catch of catfish weighing 4.400 kgs, and Dr Tungon Panye was awarded for ‘fastest catch of chocolate mahseer weighing 2.636 kgs’.

The festival was organized by the youth wing of the Dosing Social Welfare Society (DSWS) and attended by local MLA Ojing Tasing, Siang DC Atul Tayeng, State Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, and DSWS chairman Tangong Mibang on the final day.

The Simang-Siang confluence is among the finest and least explored mahseer destinations in the state. The confluence of the mighty Siang, which is a glacial-fed river, and the crystal clear Simang is a perfect setup for anglers targeting a majestic and sporty mahseer.

Due to the meeting of glacial and spring water, the confluence has resident fish throughout the river.

However, speaking to reporters, the MLA said that, due to the change in water course and decrease in water volume, there were less numbers of fish caught this year. He said that the confluence is the best spot for fishing and also has the capacity to attract tourists with a wide range of water sports and camping activities.

Congratulating the winners of the angling festival, Tasing said that “the Pangin-Boleng area is naturally god-gifted. From Rotung to Pangin, it’s famous for the Anglo-Abor war, and the remaining areas are potential tourism hotspots.”

Tasing also said that he is making every effort to provide communication accessibility and better facilities to increase tourist flow in the area.

Earlier in the day, EAC Borang and medical specialist Dr Keyop Mangkeng received an oxygen concentrator donated by the Rotary International. The concentrator was handed over by members of the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh at the Boleng IB. (With DIPRO input)