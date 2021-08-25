MoS visits NHPC’s Subansiri Lower project

DOLLUNGMUKH, 24 Aug: Union MoS for Power & Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday visited the NHPC’s Subansiri Lower project to review the ongoing construction activities at different sites of the project.

The minister visited various sites of the project and took stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities. He was briefed on the construction activities by NHPC Director (Projects) Bishwajit Basu.

“Representatives of major works contractors engaged in the project also briefed about the quantum of construction activities on individual fronts,” the NHPC informed in a release.

Gurjar laid the foundation stone of the project’s Turbine Assembly Unit 1, and inaugurated the 160 kwp rooftop solar power plant installed at the new administrative building of the project.

He also visited an exhibition organized by farmers-producers companies registered for livelihood interventions initiated by the NHPC in the fields of piggery, sericulture and handloom in the downstream areas of the project.

Representatives of the district administrations of Dhemaji (Assam) and Kamle (Arunachal) were also present during the MoS’ visit.