Nat’l webinar on higher edn, entrepreneurship held

TEZU, 24 Aug: Eminent scholars and resource persons from established academic institutions across the country participated in a two-day national webinar on ‘Higher education, entrepreneurship and sustainable development’, organized by the education department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district.

Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the webinar concluded on Tuesday.

Participating in the webinar, the ICSSR’s Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Northeast regional centre’s honorary director Prof B Panda emphasized “the issues, challenges and opportunities of higher education, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.”

RGU Professor PK Acharya spoke on ‘Reimagining vocational education towards entrepreneurship’; Bhopal-based IEHE’s professor Manish Sharma spoke on ‘Education for sustainable development for entrepreneur’; New Delhi-based JNU’s Dr JK Pattnaik spoke on ‘Neo-liberal paradigm and knowledge economy’; Delhi-based Hansraj University’s Dr Beauty Das spoke on the ‘Route to sustainable development goals’; Prof Mallikarjun from Ahmedabad-based Nirma University spoke on ‘Higher education and entrepreneurship’; Prof Arvind K Jha from Lucknow-based BB Ambedkar University spoke on ‘Triangular relationship between higher education, entrepreneurship and sustainable development’; Dr Arindam Chakraborty from RGU spoke on ‘Higher education and entrepreneurship in Covid captive India’; and Dr PK Rath from Khandola (Goa)-based government college spoke on ‘Higher education in the pandemic era and sustainable development’.

Arunachal DHTE SLO Dr AK Mishra, IGGC Assistant Professor Dr Sukanta Kumar Pradhan, and IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu also spoke.