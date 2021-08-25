‘Read to learn’ workshop held

MEDO, 24 Aug: The Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries (FALYL) conducted a ‘Read to learn’ workshop for senior students, organized by the Medo Youth Library here in Lohit district on 22 and 23 August.

The FALYL is an NGO formed by senior reader-activists to popularize and strengthen the youth library movement in rural reading-deprived areas. Students of the Medo government secondary school and a few other schools in Wakro circle participated in the workshop.

During the inaugural function, Medo Youth Library’s chief patron Dr Sopai Tawsik lauded the FALYL for targeting the senior students to help them improve their academic levels through library activities. He exhorted the student-participants to become readers and volunteers at the Medo library and advance their education standards.

The workshop featured sessions targeted to help the student-participants hone their reading skills as well as improve their command over English vocabulary through fun activities quite distinct from classroom teaching.

The sessions included reading techniques, vocabulary building activities, loud reading training, poetry recitation training, and a lecture on ‘Concept of fractions’. It also featured sessions on ‘Know our Arunachal’ and ‘Know our India’.

The forum proposes to conduct more ‘Know our Arunachal’ workshops at other venues in the coming months.