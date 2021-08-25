Union against scholarship to Chakma students

CHANGLANG, 24 Aug: The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) has condemned the alleged selection of two Chakma students for scholarships under the MLALAD fund initiated by the Bordumsa-Diyun MLA.

The ACDSU said it would “not tolerate such adverse mistakes from the part of government officials,” and urged the DC to scrap the names of the two Chakma students from the scholarships list within three days.

The union said it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement in the district if the demand is not fulfilled.