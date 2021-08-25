State reports 101 Covid cases on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The state reported 101 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of whom 52 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 32 cases, followed by eight cases in West Kameng and seven cases in Upper Siang.

With 25 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

On Tuesday, 136 patients in various health facilities and home isolation across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

On the same day, 3,706 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)