Union demands functional police outpost in Kakoi

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The All Papum Pare District Border Students’ Union (APPDBSU) submitted a three-point memorandum to the chief minister on Tuesday, demanding functionalizing the Kakoi police outpost, posting of a regular circle officer in Kakoi administrative circle, and construction of an interstate welcome gate and a police check gate in Kakoi.

The union said that the Kakoi police outpost has been lying unused and non-functional since its establishment in 2016.

“Not a single policeman has been deployed even after five years of its establishment,” the union said, and added that, due to the police outpost not functioning, “the Assam Police and Assam forest officials have encroached on the area and demolished properties of the local people many a time.”

There is also an increase in antisocial activities in the area in the absence of a functional police outpost, the union said.

The student body further said that the people of Kakoi circle, especially students and senior citizens, have been facing numerous problems as there is no regular administrative officer there since 2018.

“Moreover, many encroachments upon Arunachal territory have been done by Assam forest officials and police since 2018 due to absence of circle officer,” the union claimed.

Demanding a police check gate in Kakoi, the union said that the check gate would not only reduce antisocial activities in the area but also serve as “a permanent demarcation of land between the two states.”