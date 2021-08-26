Dr Amrita Sarkar conferred ‘Leadership & Excellence’ award

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Aug: Dr Amrita Sarkar, assistant professor and epidemiologist, department of community medicine, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has been conferred ‘Leadership & Excellence’ award for serving the community during a virtual ceremony jointly organized by the VB Foundation and KGNHSS Foundation on 14 August last.

Dr Amrita is the only person to have been nominated and won the award from the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

She has been deeply involved in various charitable and

social works to uplift health, education and the environment for over 12 years, along with her family.

Dr Amrita is the daughter of Prof Asit Kr Sarkar and Sonia Sarkar and wife of Dr Debjit Roy, who is a psychiatrist at Niba Hospital.

Notably, she is also the editor of the recently unveiled book of international involvement called ‘Breastfeeding: The science & art of lactation.’

The event was organized to felicitate individuals and organizations from all over the world for their exceptional contributions towards the achievement of sustainable development in various sectors through their noble and noteworthy service during their lifetime and even during the pandemic.

Three other states from the North East to receive this prestigious award were the Christo Naga’s Club from Nagaland, Sadam Hanjabam, Ya-All (NGO) from Manipur, Suren Mohra field facilitator, State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sikkim and Trapa Choudhury, a child ambassador of SDG from Guwahati, Assam.