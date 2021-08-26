ROB conducts webinar on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) organized a webinar on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Wednesday.

Participating in it, L Tenzing, a research scholar at NEHU, Shillong spoke at length on the unsung heroes of Northeastern region and narrated the story of Matmur Jamoh, who resisted the British expedition in Abor Hills and killed British Assistant Political Officer Noel Williamson in Komsing village in East Siang district.

He said, Jamoh, who was later arrested and sent to cellular jail, where he died in obscurity, has sacrificed his life for the motherland. He urged the participants to cherish and celebrate the hard earned independence with responsibility and uphold the unity and integrity of India.

Tenzing requested the participants to pass on the story of the state’s great unsung heroes to the younger generation.

ROB programme-in-charge L Dawa highlighted the objectives and the significance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Officers and staffers of FOBs in Tawang, Bomdila, Tezu, Aalo and Pasighat took part in the webinar.