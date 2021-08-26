Farmers trained on pest management

BASAR, 25 Aug: Scientists of ICAR Research Centre for NEH region here in Leparada district trained the farmers on insect pest management in horticulture crops, especially Khasi mandarin and the use of bio-pesticide during an NEC-funded training cum input distribution programme here on Wednesday.

ICAR’s Arunachal Pradesh Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita trained the farmers on the use of bio-pesticides for effective management of insect pests in horticulture crops.

He also briefed about the technologies developed by the ICAR for livelihood improvement.

The scientists of the centre taught the farmers about organic management in horticultural crops, especially in Khasi mandarin; the methods of using different organic inputs in horticultural crops; disease management in fruits and vegetable crops; rain water harvesting using Jalkund and the importance of livestock sector for doubling the farmers’ income.

Earlier, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyabi Dirchi appreciated the efforts of ICAR for livelihood improvement of tribal farmers. She requested all the farmers to learn the technologies developed by the ICAR and to try and adopt the technologies for generation of income as well as self-employment.

Later, inputs, including vermicompost, bio NPK, neem oil, COC, NAA based PGR etc were distributed among the farmers.