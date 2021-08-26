NSCN – K (YA) insurgent surrenders before AR

LONGDING, 25 Aug: Self-Styled Lieutenant Wangdan Wangham, Rajapio of Wancho region of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (YA) surrendered before the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles and laid down his arms during a joint operation conducted by the AR and Longding Police on Tuesday.

The insurgent had joined the NSCN-K (YA) in the year 1997. Thereafter, he was appointed Rajapio of Wancho region.

The Khonsa battalion has been relentlessly convincing the cadres of underground organisations in the Wancho region to join the main mainstream. The surrender of this cadre is likely to motivate other cadres of Wancho region to join the mainstream in future and weaken the underground organisations.

Earlier also, 27 important insurgents leaders had shunned the insurgents groups and joined the mainstream giving a blow to the underground outfits. (DIPRO)