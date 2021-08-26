Outreach prog for ex-servicemen held

KHONSA, 25 Aug: A total of 198 ex-servicemen along with Veer Naaris, widows and next of kin attended an outreach programme conducted by Rajya Sainik board, Arunachal Pradesh member Lt Colonel TC Tayum, here on Wednesday.

Tayum, who is on a tour of east Arunachal Pradesh districts, has reached the district to meet the district administration and to understand grievances of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, widows and next of kins.

While addressing a gathering, Tayum briefed the ex-servicemen of the district about the creation of Rajya Sainik Board and its responsibility, functional structure and future plan of action. He also informed that the Zilla Sainik Board is already notified in Khonsa, Longding, Bomdila and Tawang districts.

Earlier, Tayum met Tirap DC and SP and put across the grievances of ex-servicemen, to which the DC gave his assurance to look into the welfare of the ex-servicemen of the district on priority.

Tayum also met the 6th Assam Rifles commandant and requested assistance for the ex-servicemen.

He also paid homage to martyr Hav Hangpan Dada and then inspected the proposed Zilla Sainik Board office. (DIPRO)