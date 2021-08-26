Campaign launched to create awareness on importance of eye donation

ZIRO, 25 Aug: On the occasion of the 36th National Eye Donation Fortnight being observed from 25 August to 8 September, Lower Subansiri DMO Dr Tage Kanno launched a 15 days campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of eye donation and to motivate people to pledge their eyes for donation after death.

Dr Kanno launched the campaign in the presence of Medical Superintendent Dr Kime Horming in a function organized under the banner of the District Blindness Control Society, Lower Subansiri at the GTGH here Wednesday.

Eye Specialists Dr Dusu Grayu and Dr Yapa Guha highlighted about the importance of eye donation and corneal blindness.

The nursing students of IGTAMSU and ASHAs from various areas attended the function. (DIPRO)