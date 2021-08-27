Felix inaugurates traffic DSP office

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Thursday inaugurated the office of the deputy superintendent of police (traffic) at the Itanagar police station complex, in the presence of DGP RP Upadhyaya, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, IGP (L&O) Chukhu Apa, and others.

Stating that creation of more infrastructure or manpower alone would not resolve traffic problems, Felix said that the traffic police cell needs to capitalize also on IEC activities.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for sufficiently equipping the traffic cell with equipment like alcohol breath analyzer, body worn cameras, clamps, light and heavy recovery vehicles, etc.

Felix also extended gratitude to Constable GS Boruah for his more than three decades of service to the state, and said that “his contributions won’t be forgotten.”

The traffic police service in Arunachal started in 1986 with only one traffic policeman, Constable GS Boruah, who will retire from service this coming month.

The traffic police cell witnessed a turning point in 2009 with the deployment of about 25 traffic police personnel, and later with the establishment of the DSP traffic cell, Itanagar, in 2018. However, no designated permanent office had been assigned.

With the inauguration of the office of the traffic DSP, the day-to-day functioning of the traffic cell is expected to be streamlined and made more efficient.