‘Regularize contractual employees’

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Contractual Employees Association (APPRCEA) in a memorandum to the panchayati raj minister recently demanded early regularization of the jobs of the contractual employees appointed under the 13th Finance Commission grant during 2008-09 in the panchayat raj department.

The association said that over 487 contractual employees – computer assistants, peons and drivers – were appointed under the 13th FC grant during 2008-09, and that most of them are “crossing the age limit of service.”

The APPRCEA appealed for keeping a budget provision for enhancement/regularization of the contractual employees’ service in the 2021-2022 financial year.