Heavy rainfall causes damages in Siang

BOLENG, 26 Aug: Heavy rainfall has raised the water level of the rivers in Siang district, and various circles in the district have reported damages to agriculture and horticulture fields and bamboo groves due to inundation.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing has been in constant communication with the district administration to ensure immediate restoration of essential services and communication lines.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng informed that the ongoing monsoon has caused severe destruction to Siang’s communication lines with unprecedented flooding of the Simang river on Thursday.

Approximately 550 persons have been evacuated from GREF labour camps to a temporary relief camp at the government higher secondary school in Boleng. The residents of low-lying areas have been alerted and advised to remain vigilant as well as avoid being near rivers.

The Bailey bridge at Suple village, connecting six upstream villages, has been washed away. The power channel/water conducting system of the Subbung hydropower plant has been damaged due to landslide, affecting power generation. Power transmission lines have been destroyed at many locations. The hydropower department has informed that manpower will be deployed at the earliest to clear the channel.

Repair, reconstruction and maintenance work is already underway at sites that were damaged earlier in June and July. The MLA and the district administration have instructed the departments concerned to initiate assessment of the damages. (DIPRO)