ANYA urges govt to regularize ITWs

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has strongly urged the state government to regularize the jobs of the Itanagar traffic wardens (ITW), saying the ITWs are essential for managing the traffic in the capital region.

“It is observed that, without traffic wardens, the capital’s commuters are going to face worse situation and the state government has to consider their grievances,” said ANYA president Byabang Joram.

He said that the ITWs have been sincerely managing traffic in the capital region for a decade on contractual basis, “but the state government has been ignoring their grievance despite several dharnas and representations.”

“The state government should not turn a deaf ear to their grievances,” he said.