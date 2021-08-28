Meet on ‘circle saturation of Covid vaccination’ held

YUPIA, 27 Aug: “The key to attain herd immunity in a society is maximum coverage of vaccination, and the onus lies on the hardworking attitude and sincerity of the health workers,” said Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu during a review meeting on ‘circle saturation of Covid-19 vaccination’ here on Friday.

The DC directed the DMO and the DDSE to coordinate in implementing the special Covid-19 vaccination drive for teachers and staffs of schools up to the higher secondary level on a mission mode. He requested all the MOs to “start working on unvaccinated teachers simultaneously.”

DMO Dr K Perme highlighted the objectives of the drive to vaccinate school teachers and staffs, and also asked the MOs to actively participate in the beneficiary identification drive under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana. (DIPRO)