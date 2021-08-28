126 new Covid cases on Friday, 52 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The state on Friday reported 126 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 52 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 26 cases, followed by 17 cases in West Kameng and 15 cases in Dibang Valley.

With 38.5 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

A total of 164 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. A total of 3,355 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)