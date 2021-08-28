DC reviews projects’ implementation

ROING, 27 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo reviewed the implementation of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes in the district during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday.

The DC directed the DPO to compile the details of the projects which are left unfinished due to shortage of fund, for taking up with the government.

Damo advised the HoDs to coordinate with the elected representatives in implementation of developmental projects as well as project proposals.

Stating that the district has witnessed a surge in the Covid positivity rate, the DC reiterated his appeal to all to get vaccinated.

ZPC Obang Ngupok, ZPMs and representatives of the IMCLS and the ABK also spoke.

The PRI members requested the officers to coordinate with the PRI members for better selection and implementation of schemes, taking into consideration the requirements of the grassroots level people. “The government should consider manpower recruitment alongside infrastructure development, so as to maintain the assets created,” said a ZPM.

DPO Marto Dirchi informed that Lower Dibang Valley district is in a good position in the state in many parameters, and advised that work given to an agency should be done properly. (DIPRO)