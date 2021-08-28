Rains cause extensive damages in W/Siang

AALO, 27 Aug: Extensive damages have been reported from various parts of West Siang district owing to the incessant rains for the last two weeks.

The Yomgo river is running at the danger level, inundating paddy fields in the low-lying areas of Kabu village and causing extensive damages to standing crops in their ripening stage. The rain and pests during the flowering stages and incessant rain at the ripening stage is doing the ultimate damages to the standing crops. This is a big cause of concern for the villagers everywhere in the district during this monsoon.

The two weeks of continuous rain has also crippled communication links to Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada and Siang districts due to erosions and landslides in many parts of the districts. The Aalo-Likabali road and the Aalo-Pangin road are already blocked, and now the only alternative Rumgong-Boleng-Mariyang via Pasighat road is also reportedly blocked at several points.

The TAH construction agency would have to clear the block points to ensure continued transportation of essential commodities to the district. (DIPRO)