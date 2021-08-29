ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: The state reported 71 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, of whom 35 are symptomatic.

Lower Subansiri reported the highest 12 cases, followed by 10 cases each in the ICR and Lower Dibang Valley and seven cases in West Siang.

With 20 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

A total of 120 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. A total of 2,814 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)