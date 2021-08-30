Int’l webinar on packaging held

RONO HILLS, 29 Aug: An international webinar on ‘Packaging of foods, handicrafts, handloom products of MSME sector and their marketing’ was jointly organized by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Kolkata (WB)-based Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) on Saturday.

Participating in the webinar, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on the importance of “integration of skill-based courses with normal curriculum,” while Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke about “the need of good quality, eco-friendly packaging materials to preserve and maintain uniform quality of fresh agri-food products during export from Arunachal Pradesh.”

IIP director Dr Tanweer Alam spoke about the role of packaging in every industry and how the packaging industry plays a key role in the development of society.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam spoke on “the major problem faced by the MSME units,” and on how automation in the packaging sector can improve product quality and process efficiency.

Colombo-based Sri Lanka Institute of Packaging president Anuradha Jayasinghe, and IIP regional head Bidhan Das also spoke.

Jayasinghe focused on minimization of food and packaging waste and the challenges in the packaging industry, and called for “prioritizing the role of food technologists.” Das dwelt on the basics of packaging and various packaging materials made from traditional materials “which exhibit a positive impact on the environment and help to improve the financial status of local and small-scale entrepreneurs.”

Numerous participants from various parts of India attended the webinar, which was chaired by RGU’s Faculty of Life Sciences & Agriculture Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang.