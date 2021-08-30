RGU celebrates Nat’l Sports Day

RONO HILLS, 29 Aug: The physical education & sports science faculty and the NSS cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the National Sports Day in a befitting manner here on Sunday.

“All the members present in the programme took part in minor games such as SAG race, in and out, medicine ball throw, marathon badminton and table tennis,” the university informed in a release.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha applauded the achievements of Northeast athletes Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, “who won two medals out of seven medals won at the Tokyo Olympics by our athletes.”

He expressed belief that “Arunachal Pradesh can also produce medals in events like Olympics.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Dr NT Rikam and IQAC Director Prof RC Parida also spoke.