U/Subansiri DA assesses flood damages

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 29 Aug: The Upper Subansiri district administration on Sunday started assessing the damages caused in various parts of the district, particularly in Daporijo and Dumporijo, by heavy floods triggered by rainfall.

DC Mika Nyori informed that the people living in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures against flood. “WT messages have been sent to various administrative blocks in Kodokha, Taliha, Dumporijo, Nacho, Limeking, Baririjo and other places to urge the people to shift out of vulnerable areas and take necessary precautionary measures,” he said.

The DC also visited flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

In Dumporijo, the local administration has issued a public advisory and formed a committee to assess the damages.