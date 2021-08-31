CoSAAP condemns attack on EE, seeks HRA

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the assault on Longding PWD EE SK Pandey by some miscreants who also robbed him and ransacked his house last Friday.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the CoSAAP appealed to the Longding district administration and police to apprehend the miscreants at the earliest and punish them under appropriate sections of the law.

It also urged the home department to provide security to officers and officials serving in “vulnerable positions/areas.”

Meanwhile, the CoSAAP while thanking the state government for releasing the dearness allowance for the state government employees and the dearness relief for the state government pensioners urged the government to consider “other pending genuine demands of the employees, with special reference to house rent allowance (HRA) as per the 7th CPC rates, etc,” saying “it would be a great relief for the employees who are facing the brunt of exorbitant rates of house rents.”

‘Provide security to engrs’

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has urged the state government to provide security to the engineers, from the chief engineer level to the executive engineer level, in the state.

Reacting to the Longding incident, the association claimed that “it has become unbearable for the engineers to work, as the lives of engineers have become endangered due to repeated extortion and threats.”

It also alleged that many such cases of extortion go unreported, and that engineers are often at the receiving end.

Strongly condemning the attack on the Longding PWD EE, the APESA urged the chief minister to intervene in the matter urgently.

“We seek the arrest of the three people involved in the crime within seven days and demand exemplary punishment. On failure, the APESA will resort to democratic movement as deemed fit,” the association said.