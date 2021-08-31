Cong demands spl assembly session in Assam over dam controversy

GUWAHATI, 30 Aug: The opposition Congress on Sunday demanded a special session of the Assam assembly to discuss the purported threat posed by the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project (LSHEP).

Addressing a press conference here, leader of opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia said that completion of the LSHEP, the biggest hydroelectric project to have been undertaken in the country so far, will spell disaster for Assam, especially for the three districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli.

“These three districts are on the verge of destruction due to the government’s mistake,” the senior Congress leader claimed.

The project, being developed by the state-run National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), is on the Subansiri river, which is on the border of Arunachal and Assam. The construction of the project started in 2005 and was due to be completed in 2010.

However, it was delayed due to resistance over its potential environmental impact.

The projected time of completion of the 2,000 mw LSHEP is March 2023, as per the official website of the NHPC.

Pointing out that 75 percent of the work of the project has been completed without heeding the protests of people, Saikia said “the Congress is not against big dams but wants safety measures and efforts addressing environmental issues.”

Saikia mentioned that the previous BJP-led state government under Sarbananda Sonowal had signed an MoU with the NHPC in 2019 without implementing the recommendations of an expert committee that was formed in 2010 to study possible destruction by the big dam.

Though the dam is in Arunachal, its impact concerning the release of excess water as well as other downstream effects would be felt more in Assam, the Congress leader said.

Saikia said that the expert committee formed by the then chief minister late Tarun Gogoi had observed in its report that a big dam should not be constructed at the site.

The committee had also recommended the implementation of safety and other measures suggested by previous expert panels, Saikia said.

Sonowal had signed the agreement with the NHPC without implementing the suggestions, the Congress leader alleged.

“Arunachal will receive 200 mw of electricity solely due to the reason that the powerhouse and reservoir are located in that state while Assam will receive only 25 mw and the possibility of destruction here,” the Congress leader said. (PTI)