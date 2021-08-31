ITWs suspend dharna following assurance from CS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: The traffic wardens of the ICR, under the umbrella of the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW) on Monday temporarily suspended their ongoing indefinite dharna, following assurance from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to look into the ITWs’ demands.

The CS on Monday convened a meeting with the home secretary, the director general of police, the ICR DC and SP and representatives of the ITW. The government gave assurance that it would address the ITWs’ demands, and urged them to resume their duties.

The ITWs are demanding full-fledged induction into the Itanagar traffic cell, as per the written assurance given by the then chief secretary on 22 January, 2017, and fulfilment of the cabinet note for creation of regular traffic wardens under the home department.

The ITW leaders have called upon the wardens to resume their duties only if a written directive comes from the SP.