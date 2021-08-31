Arunachal bag 8 medals in nat’l kickboxing c’ship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Arunachal bagged two gold medals, three silver medals and as many bronze medals in the Wako India Senior & Masters’ National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Goa from 26 to 29 August.

Robin Deori bagged the second gold for the state in the men’s K1 event in the 71 kg weight category after Hem Taye gave Arunachal a flying start by winning a gold medal on the opening day of the championship. Charu Niting also won a silver medal on the opening day.

The other two silver medals were won by Lenjiv Gongo and Shayanika Sonowal. While Gongo bagged his medal in the men’s below 54 kg category in the full contact event, Sonowal won the third silver for the state in the women’s below 65 kg category in the light contact event.

The bronze medallists are Rajiv Ali (point fight), Kaling Palon (low kick) and Jumi Basar (light contact), Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin, who led the participating team, informed.