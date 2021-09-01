Gov, CM extend Solung greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Solung festival of the Adi community.

The governor in his message offered prayers to Kine Nane, the goddess of crops and prosperity, Dadi Bote, the god of animal kingdom, Doying-Bote, the god of wisdom, and all other benevolent deities “to shower their blessings to the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all.”

He also urged the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The CM in his message said that, “despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the spirit and energy of Solung will not dampen,” and urged everyone to join the celebrations while ensuring strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona also extended warm greeting on the occasion of Solung festival. The speaker expressed hope that the festival would usher in universal peace, bumper harvest, prosperity and good health for all. (Raj Bhavan, CM’s PR Cell & Speaker’s PR Cell)