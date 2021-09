ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of senior citizen and father of Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Hortum Bagra.

The governor conveyed heartfelt condolences to the minister and other members of the bereaved family.

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in praying to almighty Donyi Polo to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said in a condolence message. (Raj Bhavan)