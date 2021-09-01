Power supply, internet service disrupted in Yingkiong

YINGKIONG, 31 Aug: Electricity supply here in Upper Siang district has been disrupted after flashflood caused heavy damage to the Sirnyuk mini hydel power station (MHS).

The MHS is the major source of electricity in the district headquarters.

The flashflood damaged the intake point, drains and other structures of the mini hydel station.

Internet connectivity has also been affected due to power shortage.

On Tuesday, a team of engineers from the departments of hydropower development, power and RWD, accompanied by ZPC Lumgeng Litin visited the site to take stock of the extent of the damage to the MHS.

The flashflood triggered by incessant rain in the last two weeks also caused extensive damage to paddy cultivation in Kinnying area of Karko village. It also damaged public and private properties, including road connectivity, in different parts of the district.

Reportedly, the Anggong MHS was also damaged by flashflood.

Meanwhile, the Upper Siang district administration has issued instructions to the circle and block level relief committees to assess the flood damages and submit their reports immediately.

Road restoration works are underway on a war footing. (DIPRO)