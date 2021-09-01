Jivas India ’21 to showcase Arunachal’s crafts

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The Foxtail Heritage Fashion Association’s ‘Jivas India ’21’ – an event to showcase the tribal crafts of Arunachal, which was launched in New Delhi in July – will be held at the national capital on 23 and 24 October.

The event will promote Arunachal by showcasing the ethnic beauty of the state through fashion and glamour.

The Jivas India ’21 team will conduct its model audition here on 9 September. Altogether 10 models – five males and five females – will be selected for the mega event from Arunachal.

“The objective is to provide them a genuine platform in the field of modelling and fashion and thus create better future and brighter prospects for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh,” the organizing committee said in a release.

MTV celebrity Mia Lakra and Bollywood actor Avijit Dutt are two of the jury members expected to attend the audition.