Hundreds benefit from documents distribution camp

LONGDING, 31 Aug: Over 200 individuals from Ozakho village in Chubam circle here registered for various certificates during a ‘Get your documents at your doorstep’ camp organized on Tuesday.

Chubam CO (in-charge) Nyatum Doke said, “As villages are located far from the district headquarters and there is a lack of proper transportation, it becomes difficult for the villagers to travel to Longding frequently, especially during the monsoon. So we thought of providing the certificates at their doorsteps. Also, owing to recent modifications in Part XVIII of the schedule of the constitution, wherein it is said that certificates now need to be issued only as ‘Wancho’ instead of suffixing ‘other Naga,’ many wanted to change their certificates.”

He stated that the initiative has been launched to provide various documents like ST, PRC and birth certificates by organizing camps at various locations of the circle.

“During the camp, free Xerox is provided, along with the facility of on-the-spot passport photo printing,” the CO added.

Similar camps will be organized at Chanu, Longsom and Chattung villages in Chubam circle. (DIPRO)