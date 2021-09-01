71 Covid cases reported on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: The state reported 71 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of whom 39 are symptomatic.

Leparada reported the highest 12 cases, followed by 11 cases in the ICR and eight cases in Tawang.

With 11 percent, Tawang also reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.

On the day, 108 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. A total of 3,962 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)