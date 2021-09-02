Arunachal Pradesh patient guest house to come up near NEIGRIHMS

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has signed an agreement with Tirot Sing Sun to set up an Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House near NEIGRIHMS at Shillong, Meghalaya on rental basis.

The building owned by Sun, Hotel Regalia, with 25 furnished rooms, reception area, kitchen, dining and parking space, will also provide meals to the boarders at a nominal rate and provide cooking space to boarders if desired.

The patient guest house, taken on rental basis, shall be inclusive of electricity charges, water charges, taxation charges, housekeeping, security and any other charges or taxes, to be paid by the provider.

The patient guest house shall accommodate only patients from Arunachal Pradesh and their attendants visiting NEIGRIHMS for treatment.

The building has been taken on rental basis till construction of the state’s own guest house at its own acquired land near NEIGRIHMS or till expiry/ extension/ termination of the said agreement as deemed fit by the GoAP.

The building will be available officially for accommodation from 1 October, 2021 (One month after signing of the MoU)

The MoU was possible through the initiative and support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with the guidance of GAD Secretary Sadhna Deori and Arunachal Bhawan, Shillong DRC Karmakar.

The Arunachal government was represented by the deputy resident commissioner in Shillong, Meghalaya, initiated by the Arunachal chief minister’s office, and the GAD secretary.