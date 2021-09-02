State govt lifts night curfew across state; capital DA extends curfew

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The state government on Wednesday lifted the night curfew across the state. However, respective deputy commissioners have been empowered to decide to take a call on imposing night curfews as per their assessment of the local situation.

All the commercial establishments have also been allowed to open, provided that they follow the described appropriate Covid behaviors

The government also gave the green signal to open all educational institutions, including colleges and universities from 1 September, subject to adherence to SOPs issued by the Education and Health departments.

Public transport shall also run normally.

Religious institutions shall be allowed to open from 1 September, subject to following Covid appropriate behaviour. Regarding public gatherings, it was informed that gatherings shall be allowed, subject to a set maximum number of people allowed.

The DCs have been authorized to take local decisions for further Covid containment measures in consultation with their counterparts in the Health department.

At the same time, the Itanagar Capital Region district administration has extended the curfew in the ICR from 6 pm to 5 am daily w.e.f. 1 to 30 September.

In an order issued on Wednesday, ICR Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Talo Potom has directed that movement of vehicles/ individuals shall be prohibited during the curfew period with exception to press/ media, services related to security, disaster management and emergency services including district administration, health, water, power generation, transmission and distribution services and telecom services.

Also, government and private offices/establishments will be allowed to function till 5 pm with the exception of the exempted categories as outlined in SDMA order dated 30 June, 2021 and 31 July 2021.

All officers/ officials will have to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behavior, including wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing.

Opening of shops and commercial establishments will be allowed on both sides till 5pm.

“All have to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behavior including wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing. However, such activities will not be allowed during the curfew period except for exemptions as outlined in SDMA order dated 30 June, 2021 and 31 July 2021.”

“Any person violating this order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable. Moreover, any person not wearing a face mask or found spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs 500 and Rs 200, respectively,” the order further read.