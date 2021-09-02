Heavy downpour cause massive loss of property, damage to infrastructure

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Heavy downpour has led to massive loss of property, agriculture fields, and damaged several infrastructures in various parts of the state, including the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and adjoining areas of Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Reports of damage due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have been received from urban as well as rural areas of the ICR and Papum Pare district.

At Borum village, several houses, including RCC buildings and others have been submerged by the nearby Borum Nallah, which has been discharging a huge volume of rain water.

As per information, around eight houses and other household properties have been damaged.