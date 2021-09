YUPIA, 2 Sep: In view of the BCCI’s upcoming 2021-22 domestic cricket season, a 13-day conditioning camp for the state’s men’s and women’s U-19 cricket teams began at the Academy for Cricketing Excellence in Nyorch in Papum Pare district on Thursday, informed the Arunachal Cricket Association.

“The BCCI women’s U-19 and men’s U-19 Vinod Mankad Trophy are scheduled to be held from 20 September in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Ranchi (Jharkhand), respectively,” the release said.