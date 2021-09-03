Kho-kho coaching camp gets underway

[Karda Natam]

TEZU, 2 Sep: An 18-day state level kho-kho coaching camp for U-18 girls started here in Lohit district on Wednesday to select the state team for the 40th National Kho-Kho Championship scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 22 to 26 September.

Three coaches from Nirjuli, Tezu and Tafrogam VKVs are training the players.

Informing about the camp, Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh general secretary Puto Bui said the association, under the leadership of its president Taba Tedir, is making every effort to hone the talents of the players, so that they can compete with the best teams of the country in the upcoming championship.

A similar coaching camp to select the boys’ team is also being held in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Lohit DSO BC Das encouraged the participants to train hard as they have got a chance to be selected to take part in the national championship, which he said would bring them “employment prospect under sports quota in the near future.”

The camp was inaugurated by VKV Tafrogam Principal Shanti Manoharan. VKVs’ cluster in-charge of Lohit district PK Pandey and VKV Tezu Principal Champak Kakati were also present at the inauguration.