Training prog on paediatric Covid cases mgmt held

KHONSA, 2 Sep: Around 89 nodal teachers from government and private schools of Khonsa, Dadam, Kapu, Bari-Basip, Borduria and Lazu blocks attended a training programme on ‘management of paediatric Covid-19 cases at community level’, organized here by the Tirap district general hospital authority on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, DDSE Hortum Loyi asked all the nodal teachers to “take advantage of the training programme.” He also felicitated DRCHO Dr N Angu and DSO Dr P Rakshit for working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Angu highlighted the important aspects of management of paediatric Covid-19 cases at the community level in the wake of withdrawal of lockdown and reopening of schools. He also cleared doubts raised by the nodal teachers. (DIPRO)