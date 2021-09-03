Food processing trg underway

NAMPONG, 2 Sep: Altogether 30 members of SHGs and unemployed women are participating in a 12-day training programme on ‘micro food processing and bakery products’ which got underway here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Sponsored by the NABARD’s Arunachal regional office under the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP), the training is being imparted by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that the programme would “empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” while NABARD DDM Kamal Roy presented a brief on the MEDP. He also highlighted the different credit-linked schemes available through banks for SHGs and farmers.

Rima Putok ZPM Khimshom Mossang motivated the SHGs to “take up activities in a serious manner for sustainable income generation and be competitive in the market, especially in terms of pricing and quality.”

Nampong SDO (in-charge) Barbie Taggu also spoke.