IMC to appoint mechanical engrs, establish garages

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to appoint mechanical engineers on deputation and establish at least two garages of the IMC. The decision was taken during a business meeting chaired by IMC Mayor Tame Phassang here on Thursday.

The mayor informed that new garbage trucks have already been procured and digital technology will be used to track their movement, in order to check misuse.

Phassang further tabled various subjects like updates on the establishment of solid waste management plants, sewage treatment plant, delegation of financial power to IMC officers, mayor and deputy mayor under the IMC, permanent office building of the IMC, etc.

The corporators of all the wards, including IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, passed various resolutions pertaining to the amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Corporation Act-2021.

Following the suggestion of the corporators, the mayor advised the IMC commissioner to enhance the salary of the ground workers, and suggested to the corporators to maintain a proper record of the fees collected from the residents for garbage disposal.

“Our main challenge is garbage and it should be a priority and we should ensure its clearance within a short time,” said Phassang.

Earlier, the corporators also moved a supplementary discussion on “management of sanitation garbage vehicles, pol and its maintenance, decentralization of sanitation activities to the wards concerned, provision for vehicles for garbage collection, discussion on the 15th Finance Commission, and furnishing of detailed report of fund utilization of grants-in-aid and the IMC’s revenue head account,” the IMC informed in a release.