Msg regarding power disconnection fake, says EE; FIR lodged

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Capital Electrical Division Executive Engineer (EE) Joram Lali said that the message being sent to the electricity consumers regarding disconnection of power for not clearing the previous month’s bills is “fake,” and that the department on Thursday lodged an FIR with the SIT (cyber) in the matter.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Thursday, Lali said the fake message has been circulating for the past two weeks. He clarified that no such message is being sent by the department to any consumer.

“Some vested individual with ill intention is trying to lure the customers through the message,” he said. “However, the issue has been discussed with the higher authority and is being taken very seriously in every possible way.”

“The department has not yet activated the smart metering system and hence, auto or remote disconnection does not arise. This also does not apply to existing prepaid consumers,” he said.

The EE appealed to the consumers to contact the customer care centre between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm on all working days for any consumer-related issue. He also said that any consumer can reach the department through the helpline number 1912 for matters related to online payment, electricity bills, power supply issues, etc.

“The department is also maintaining social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, through which one can reach out for any queries,” he added.

He informed that dedicated helpline numbers for prepaid consumers (6033874608 and 6033874609) and for postpaid consumers (6033874612 and 6033874613) are in service and the public can reach out to the department at any time.

Earlier, a fake message was doing the rounds, reading: “Dear consumer, important information, after 10:30 pm today the electricity connection of your house will be disconnected from the power office because the previous month bill is not updated to continue your connection. Please immediately contact our electricity power officer customer support +919064762938.”